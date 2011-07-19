Fat Joe Says Joell Ortiz’s Pun Tribute Was Incredible: “Pun Was Surrounded By Idiots”

Fat Joe Sides With Joell Ortiz, Says “Pun was Surrounded by Idiots”

Fat Joe spoke with XXL magazine and gave his insight on the Joell Ortiz tribute song, “Big Pun back.”

“I thought it was incredible. I thought it was great. I never seen a guy in my Fawkin’ life get backlash for Fawkin’ biggin’ up somebody.”

Pun’s twin rhyme partner praised the late legend’s intelligence but also proclaimed, “it’s unfortunate he was surrounded by a bunch of Fawkin’ idiots.”

Joe said he did not hear the Cuban Link comments made about the freestyle but he added that he doesn’t need to hear them and he labeled Cuban “irrelevant.”

“You got a younger Spanish dude who’s hot in the streets and he wants to honor Big Pun and you throw slander at him and you disrespect him for Fawkin’ only honoring Pun?”

Maybe he did actually hear the comments but doesn’t want to acknowledge his former ally. How do you feel about Fat…medium-sized Joe’s stance?