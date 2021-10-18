Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Spotify Page Was Hacked With D*ck Pics

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s Spotify page was the topic of discussion on Twitter. But best believe, per usual, it had nothing to do with his music as hackers had a field day with his page and posted all kinds of graphic and comedic content.

Things began last Friday (Oct. 15) when hackers got into Tekashi’s Spotify account and made changes to his profile, biography and ultimately uploaded a picture of a penis because, well, why not?

Naturally the Twitterverse was shocked and entertained as things got weirder with his profile then featuring a picture of his arch-nemesis, Trippie Redd, whom according to Tekashi’s new biography was his role model along with Lil Durk.

“I grew up always wanting to be like Trippie Redd and lil durk I’d let them hit my girl and my mom,” the rewritten “biography” read. “My mom p*ssy stank I came from the sewer. Wack 100 my boyfriend and he secretly crip.”

Damn, they even got Wack 100 involved in this foolery. The page was then changed again to feature a picture of Tekashi transforming into a rat which actually made sense given his history of ratting out his friends and associates.

It took a while but eventually the page was fixed and reverted back to it’s normal rainbow boasting self, but not before everyone got an eyeful of pornographic images

No word on who took the time to hack Tekashi’s account and rework his page to their liking, but at least Snitch9ine got the attention he always craves over the weekend. Maybe not in the way he wanted, but all publicity is good publicity, right?