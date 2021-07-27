Tekashi 6ix9ine, Wack 100 & Akademiks Post Photo of Miami Meeting Online

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

6ix9ine is back to his usual trolling antics with a continued back-and-forth against Blueface. But things are a little different this time now that Wack 100 is involved, with a face-to-face meeting between him and DJ Akademiks apparently taking place in Miami.

This past Sunday (July 25th), a photo emerged online of Akademiks, 6ix9ine and Wack 100, who is Blueface’s manager in a heated exchange. The photo is confirmation that Wack did get his wish to sit across the table from the rainbow-haired rapper and ask him what his motivation is for the taunting during a taping of Akademiks’ podcast. Wack 100, who is an adamant defendant of street code in Hip-Hop, had demanded a meeting between himself and the controversial rapper through a post on Instagram a week earlier. “YO @akademiks I have some real questions for @6ix9ine,” he had written. “I need dude to look me in my eyes when I ask these questions. He has yet to be held accountable. Let me be the judge and the culture will be the jury.”

A YouTube video caught all three taking pictures after the sit-down.

6ix9ine was on a tear harassing Blueface, throwing barbs at him as he took part in a celebrity boxing exhibition. “Like who the f— is Blueface? I got $20,000 in my pocket I walk around with. He’s gonna pay $25,000 to fight. I walk around with the money he’s getting paid for. What the f— you talkin’ bout?” The comments initiated a back-and-forth on Instagram until the “Thotiana” rapper’s account was deactivated. Blueface claimed that 6ix9ine was responsible. “He reported all my post for bullying and deleted his skit. Playing victim like he did in court. My IG be back up shortly.”, he wrote. “Mans came for me got his feelings hurt so he did what rats do an snitched.”