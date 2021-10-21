Delonte West Arrested & Released After Drunken Encounter With Florida Police Officers

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Things were looking up for Delonte West, but it looks like he is back on hard times.

TMZ Sports exclusively reports the former professional hooper found himself in a jail cell after a drunken incident with law enforcement. West was arrested Tuesday (Oct.19) at 10:32 pm and thrown in a Palm Beach County, Fla. jail before being released at 5:46 am Wednesday, according to records obtained by the celebrity gossip site.

According to an incident report, West was stopped by police officers after “yelling and banging” on the Boynton Beach police station’s glass doors. West was eventually arrested during the belligerent encounter with the officers, which could have easily left, almost resulting in him being tased.

Per TMZ Sports:

Officers say West was yelling and cussing … while holding open bottles of beer and vodka.

The officers say 38-year-old West initially complied but then got up and put his hands inside his pants — ‘causing one of the cops on the scene to unholster their taser.