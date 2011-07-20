Drake Co-Signs Kreayshawn [Audio]

Drake Talks Kreayshawn

“Gucci Gucci” star rapper Kreayshawn received a major co-sign yesterday when Drizzy Drake called into Green Lantern’s Invasion Radio show during Kreay’s interview.

“I honestly get excited when new things happen in hip-hop and when I heard ‘Gucci Gucci,’ I heard the flows, I was excited before I even knew who she was,” Drake said of Kreayshawn. “And you know I got to hear a little bit more of the music beyond that and then to meet her and the energy that she has is great. She’s just a great person. She’s good people. That’s my dog.”

Drake went on to offer a chance to collaborate, along with taking a moment to flirt with the female emcee.

“Anytime she’s ready. I got bars on deck for that,” Drake said before calling her a “little cutie pie.”

“You’re not so bad yourself there, Mr. Regularly Handsome,” Kreayshawn responded.

Earlier this year Kreayshawn signed a million dollar deal with Columbia Records, and plans to release her debut album later this year.

Drake’s sophomore album Take Care is due on October 24th.

Listen to Drake’s call-in to Invasion Radio here: