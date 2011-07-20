Fake Bow Wow Tweet Becomes #1 Trending Topic Worldwide, Rapper Responds

Bow Wow Tweet Becomes Worldwide Trending Topic

A fake tweet from Bow Wow circulated on Twitter last night and became the biggest trending topic in the world.

The tweet which was falsely retweeted from his Twitter account read,

“Haters can say wut they want. I bet u can’t name another rapper-turned-actor better than me!”

Users of the social network quickly criticized the rapper and responded by naming a slew of successful rappers turned actors.

The trending topic “#rappersturnedactorsbetterthanbowwow” was then made and became the #1 most popular topic in the world.

Obviously not pleased Bow took to his official Twitter account to say,

He has yet to make good on his threat but has not tweeted since.