Diddy, Pharrell, Alicia Keys Come Out For Swizz Beatz & Reebok’s ‘Reethym Of Lite’ Launch Party [Photos]

EXCLUSIVE IMAGES Of Swizz Beatz/Jay-Z/Beyonce And More From “Reethym of Light” Campaign Launch Party

Last night, Swizz Beatz and Reebok Classics came together to hold an event introducing their “Reethym of Lite” Campaign.

The celebration was in honor of the new Reebok Lite footwear and Swizz broke down his involvement and what the campaign means to him.

“For me, the Reethym of Lite is an “International Party” – it connects the sneakers being light, the rhythm of dance, music, art and style and the rhythm of the people, the fact that everyone should have light in their life. Reebok and Swizz are taking Reebok Lite and the Reethym of Lite global,” said the super producer.

