Drug Supplier Pleads Guilty To Supplying Mac Miller’s Dealer With Fentanyl-Laced Pills

The man that prosecutors have claimed was responsible for the death of hip-Hop superstar Mac Miller has finally acknowledged his involvement.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Stephen Walter entered a guilty plea on “one count of distribution of fentanyl.” Walter avoided the other drug-related charge, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, by taking the plea deal. The docs state Walter was the person who supplied Miller’s alleged dealer, Cameron James Pettit, with the fentanyl-laced pills, indirectly linking him to the rapper’s tragic death in September 2018.

Per TMZ: