Fans & Artists Alike Remember Mac Miller On 3rd Anniversary Of His Passing #MacMiller

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Mac Miller lost his life three years ago on this day at the age of 26, just as he was soon to go on a tour after years toiling within the blog era scene. Fans and artists alike have taken to Twitter and beyond to honor the late, great rapper and producer while upholding his musical legacy.

Malcolm James McCormick was born January 19, 1992, in Pittsburgh, Penn., in the city’s Point Breeze neighborhood. Miller began rapping at the age of 14, and released his debut mixtape at 15. His fortunes changed in 2010 after signing with Rostrum Records and releasing his acclaimed mixtape K.I.D.S. and his 2011 debut studio album Blue Slide Park cemented his status as an artist to watch.

What made Mac Miller such a standout artist was his strong embrace of challenging himself and his sound, relying lace on the stoner raps of his teens and leaning into funk, soul, R&B, and other sounds with the same breezy ease he demonstrated in his Hip-Hop stylings.

Miller’s loss is still felt by his legion of fans and collaborators and we’ve got reactions listed out below.

Rest powerfully in peace, Mac Miller.

—

Photo: Getty