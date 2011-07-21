2011 MTV VMA Nominations Announced, Kanye West Up For 7

VMA Nominations
MTV has announced their nominees for the 2011MTV Video Music Awards.
Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All Member Tyler, The Creator is up for two awards—Best New Artist and Video Of The Year for “Yonkers.”
Additionally “Gucci Gucci” singer Kreayshawn is also battling it out amongst Tyler, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa and Foster The People in the Best New Artist category.
Katy Perry leads the nomination pack with 9 nods including Video Of The Year, Best Female Video And Best Collaboration for “E.T.” featuring Kanye West.
Kanye West is also up for 7 VMAs including Best Hip-Hop Artist and Best Male Video.
Check out the list of VMA nominations below.
Video Of The Year:
Adele – Rolling In The Deep
Bestie Boys – Make Some Noise
Bruno Mars – Grenade
Katy Perry – Firework
Tyler, The Creator – Yonkers
Best Pop Video:
Adele – Rolling In The Deep
Britney Spears – Till The World Ends
Bruno Mars – Grenade
Katy Perry – Last Friday Night
Pitbull f/ Ne-Yo, Nayer, and Afrojack – Give Me Everything
Best Female Video:
Adele – Rolling In The Deep
Beyonce – Run The World (Girls)
Katy Perry – Firework
Lady Gaga – Born This Way
Nicki Minaj – Super Bass
Best Rock Video:
Cage The Elephant – Shake Me Down
Foo Fighters – Walk
Foster The People – Pumped Up Kicks
Mumford & Sons – The Cave
The Black Keys – Howlin’ For You
Best Hip-Hop Artist:
Chris Brown – Look At Me Now
Kanye West f/ Rihanna and Kid Cudi – All Of The Lights
Lil Wayne – 6 Foot 7 Foot
Lupe Fiasco – The Show Goes on
Nicki Minaj – Super Bass
Best New Artist:
Big Sean
Foster The People
Kreayshawn
Tyler The Creator
Wiz Khalifa
Best Male Video:
Bruno Mars – Grenade
Cee-Lo – Fawk You
Eminem – Love The Way You Lie
Justin Bieber – You Smile
Kanye West – All Of The Lights
Best Collaboration:
Chris Brown f/ Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes – Look At Me Now
Kanye West f/ Rihanna and Kid Cudi – All Of The Lights
Katy Perry f/ Kanye West – E.T
Nicki Minaj f/ Drake – Moment 4 Life
Pitbull f/ Ne-Yo, Nayer, and Afrojack – Give Me Everything
Best Art Direction:
Adele – Rolling In The Deep
Death Cab For Cutie – You Are A Tourist
Kanye West f/ Dwele – Power
Katy Perry f/ Kanye West – E.T
Lady Gaga – Judas
Best Choreography:
Beyoncé – Run The World (Girls)
Britney Spears – Till The World Ends
Bruno Mars – The Lazy Song
Lady Gaga- Judas
LMFAO f/ Lauren Bennett & Goon – Party Rock Anthem
Best Cinematography:
Thirty Seconds To Mars – Hurricane
Adele – Rolling In The Deep
Beyoncé – Run The World (Girls)
Eminem f/ Rihanna – Love The Way You Lie
Katy Perry – Teenage Dream
Best Direction:
Thirty Seconds To Mars – Hurricane
Adele – Rolling In The Deep
Beastie Boys – Make Some Noise
Eminem f/ Rihanna – Love The Way You Lie
Katy Perry f/ Kanye West – E.T
Best Editing:
Thirty Seconds To Mars – Hurricane
Adele – Rolling In The Deep
Katy Perry f/ Kanye West – E.T
Manchester Orchestra – Simple Math
Kanye West f/ Rihanna and Kid Cudi – All Of The Lights
Best Special Effects:
Chromeo – Dont Turn The Lights On
Katy Perry f/ Kanye West – E.T
Kanye West f/ Dwele – Power
Manchester Orchestra – Simple Math
Linkin Park – Waiting For The End