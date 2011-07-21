2011 MTV VMA Nominations Announced, Kanye West Up For 7

VMA Nominations

MTV has announced their nominees for the 2011MTV Video Music Awards.

Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All Member Tyler, The Creator is up for two awards—Best New Artist and Video Of The Year for “Yonkers.”

Additionally “Gucci Gucci” singer Kreayshawn is also battling it out amongst Tyler, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa and Foster The People in the Best New Artist category.

Katy Perry leads the nomination pack with 9 nods including Video Of The Year, Best Female Video And Best Collaboration for “E.T.” featuring Kanye West.

Kanye West is also up for 7 VMAs including Best Hip-Hop Artist and Best Male Video.

Check out the list of VMA nominations below.

Video Of The Year:

Adele – Rolling In The Deep

Bestie Boys – Make Some Noise

Bruno Mars – Grenade

Katy Perry – Firework

Tyler, The Creator – Yonkers

Best Pop Video:

Adele – Rolling In The Deep

Britney Spears – Till The World Ends

Bruno Mars – Grenade

Katy Perry – Last Friday Night

Pitbull f/ Ne-Yo, Nayer, and Afrojack – Give Me Everything

Best Female Video:

Adele – Rolling In The Deep

Beyonce – Run The World (Girls)

Katy Perry – Firework

Lady Gaga – Born This Way

Nicki Minaj – Super Bass

Best Rock Video:

Cage The Elephant – Shake Me Down

Foo Fighters – Walk

Foster The People – Pumped Up Kicks

Mumford & Sons – The Cave

The Black Keys – Howlin’ For You

Best Hip-Hop Artist:

Chris Brown – Look At Me Now

Kanye West f/ Rihanna and Kid Cudi – All Of The Lights

Lil Wayne – 6 Foot 7 Foot

Lupe Fiasco – The Show Goes on

Nicki Minaj – Super Bass

Best New Artist:

Big Sean

Foster The People

Kreayshawn

Tyler The Creator

Wiz Khalifa

Best Male Video:

Bruno Mars – Grenade

Cee-Lo – Fawk You

Eminem – Love The Way You Lie

Justin Bieber – You Smile

Kanye West – All Of The Lights

Best Collaboration:

Chris Brown f/ Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes – Look At Me Now

Kanye West f/ Rihanna and Kid Cudi – All Of The Lights

Katy Perry f/ Kanye West – E.T

Nicki Minaj f/ Drake – Moment 4 Life

Pitbull f/ Ne-Yo, Nayer, and Afrojack – Give Me Everything

Best Art Direction:

Adele – Rolling In The Deep

Death Cab For Cutie – You Are A Tourist

Kanye West f/ Dwele – Power

Katy Perry f/ Kanye West – E.T

Lady Gaga – Judas

Best Choreography:

Beyoncé – Run The World (Girls)

Britney Spears – Till The World Ends

Bruno Mars – The Lazy Song

Lady Gaga- Judas

LMFAO f/ Lauren Bennett & Goon – Party Rock Anthem

Best Cinematography:

Thirty Seconds To Mars – Hurricane

Adele – Rolling In The Deep

Beyoncé – Run The World (Girls)

Eminem f/ Rihanna – Love The Way You Lie

Katy Perry – Teenage Dream

Best Direction:

Thirty Seconds To Mars – Hurricane

Adele – Rolling In The Deep

Beastie Boys – Make Some Noise

Eminem f/ Rihanna – Love The Way You Lie

Katy Perry f/ Kanye West – E.T

Best Editing:

Thirty Seconds To Mars – Hurricane

Adele – Rolling In The Deep

Katy Perry f/ Kanye West – E.T

Manchester Orchestra – Simple Math

Kanye West f/ Rihanna and Kid Cudi – All Of The Lights

Best Special Effects:

Chromeo – Dont Turn The Lights On

Katy Perry f/ Kanye West – E.T

Kanye West f/ Dwele – Power

Manchester Orchestra – Simple Math

Linkin Park – Waiting For The End