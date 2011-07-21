Beyonce Talks Goals, Wants To Have A Baby Before 40 [Video]

After battling vicious pregnancy rumors, Beyonce get’s personal personal in her Access Hollywood interview and opens up about wanting to have a baby. The songstress shares her future aspirations, where raising a child was at the top of her list.

“Before I hit the age of 40, I’d love to have some children,” Beyonce confided. “I would love to direct and continue to learn videos and maybe by then [do] a short film, a documentary. I just hope that I’m happy and into my children and well adjusted and still making music, if that makes me happy at that time.”

She also shared her feelings in the making of her video for “Best Thing I Never Had” and says it was strange replacing her hubby.

“It was a little strange and definitely when I walked down the aisle, I’m like, ‘This is kind of creepy. There’s some other man standing here,’” she laughed, while adding, “It was really beautiful and people were all really excited like it was my wedding. My mother was even like, ‘Aww.’ I’m like, ‘Mom, it’s a video. This is not the real wedding.’”

She even added that her on-camera union was more stressful than the real thing.

“This may have been a little more crazy. I had to sing at the same time.”

