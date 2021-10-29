Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 10.29.31

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Salute to the readers and supporters of Hip-Hop Wired! We’re back with a fresh update of our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist and we’re opening things up differently this week. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist (we’ll always add this sentence).

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light whether it’s young lions in the trenches to those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chest having lots more to say.

This update to CRT FRSH features 10 more songs than our usual 35 due to us dropping the ball, and to make sure we’re putting you all on to some newness while giving light to the talented and deserving.

We open things up with “Stressed” from Young Thug’s excellent Punk album featuring a strong verse from J. Cole and a star-making turn from T-Shyne. Houston soldier Maxo Kream follows with “GREENER KNOTS” from his latest album, WEIGHT OF THE WORLD. The late, great Mac Miller’s Faces mixtapes got added to streaming services this month and it showcases why so many fans loved the versatile Pittsburgh spitter.

Don Toliver’s acclaimed Life of a DON project has a variety of standout tracks and “OUTERSPACE” with Baby Keem is among the standouts. Nardo Wick’s sinister “Who Want Smoke?” remix adds bone-chilling verses from Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and G Herbo, enhancing an already ice-cold smash. Cordae, one of the best young rappers of his generation, gets busy with “Super” and we got some wisdom from the Queensbridge legend himself Nasir “Nas” Jones on “Big Nas.”

We’ve fleshed out the playlist with joints from Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, Joyner Lucas, BIA, Wale, French Montana, Ransom and Rome Streetz, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine, Curren$y, Harry Fraud, Vado, Lucky Seven, Dom Kennedy, and many more.

If you want to have your tracks considered for our bi-weekly updated playlist, be sure to tap in with the @HipHopWired team and if it works for us, we’ll work for you.

Check out the flyness below.

