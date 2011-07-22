Chris Brown Responds To Complaints By His Neighbors

Chris Brown went on a Twitter rant in response to his neighbor’s complaint that the 22-year-old entertainer is “utterly disrespectful, blasting loud music and partying day and night … even racing dogs down the hallways at all hours.”

Chris Brown hit Twitter yesterday with the following response:

So this is cleared up… My neighbor has a problem with me (as do some people)so this whole tmz story is a way to continue… The bs. My neighbor carves my name in our elevator to incriminate me so it looks like I’m a reckless 22 your old. My parking spaces in my building that were assigned to me when I bout this crib are painted over with handicap and no Parking signs A person should be able to live in his or her own company of their house! I’m barely home so these stories and accusations are so childish! My neighbor also calls the parking enforcement everyday so I get a 360 dollar ticket for each of my cars. (everyday) But no worries, I’ll be a good little boy! There is always 3 sides to a story, my side, your side, and the truth! I feel I have to explain myself because my brand/life is always being slandered and tampered with! ITS GOTTA STOP! I love all my fans, thx for understanding.

We’re sure this won’t be the last thing we hear about this story, but it appears Chris Brown might actually be the victim in this case.

What are your thoughts?