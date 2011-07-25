Lauren Hill Gives Birth To Sixth Child, Father Still Unknown

Lauren Hill Has Sixth Child

Lauren Hill welcomed her sixth child into the world, giving birth on Saturday, (July 23). Despite a slight scare during birth, because “the baby came out of the womb with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck,” both Hill and child are doing fine, according to reports.

The 36-year-old former Fugees front-woman announced the pregnancy during a concert in Detroit in June telling the crowd, “I’m going to take time off to give birth.”

Hill has five previous children with Rohan Marley (son of reggae icon Bob Marley), but it is unclear at the time if Marley fathered the most recent addition.

Rohan denied being the child’s father in a Twitter conversation with The Houston Chronicle shortly after Hill’s announcement.

The newborn’s name has yet to be announced.