HHW Gaming: Microsoft & Gucci Tease Luxurious Xbox Collaboration

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This collaboration between Gucci and Xbox is something we did not see coming.

The two iconic brands raised video game fans’ eyebrows on Twitter after interacting with each other in a series of tweets. In one tweet that got rumors swirling about something in the pipeline, Xbox wrote, “Saying ‘GG’ at the end of every game will never go out of fashion.” Gucci’s Twitter handle responded, “we couldn’t agree more.”

To add more fuel to the speculation fire, 100 Thieves CEO Matthew Haag, better known as “Nadeshot,” shared a photo of what looks to be Gucci luggage featuring the brand’s signature monogram logo with a leather tag with both Xbox and Gucci’s logo on it.

Outside of the photo, Nadeshot shared, that’s all the information we know. Whether this collaboration will feature a special edition of the still insanely hard-to-find Xbox Series X remains a mystery. Scarcity isn’t stopping Microsoft from announcing limited edition console bundles and custom Xbox Series X consoles.

The news of this collaboration comes on the heels of the Xbox Series X’s first anniversary. We could learn more about what Gucci and Microsoft are working on when the company celebrates Xbox’s 20th anniversary on November 15.

This isn’t the first time Gucci has stepped into the gaming world. The high fashion brand teamed up with 100 Thieves for a ridiculous expensive backpack.

—

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty