J Balvin Teases New Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

It’s looking like 2022 might be the year of the Air Jordan 2 as the most ignored and overlooked Air Jordan silhouette is slated to drop some new remixes from the likes of Mr. Off-White himself, Virgil Abloh, Union and now one of reggaeton’s biggest artists is throwing some sazon and adobo on the 2nd model in the Air Jordan sneaker line.

Taking to Instagram to tease a new collaboration with Jordan Brand, J Balvin posted a picture of the Air Jordan 2 with some glow-in-the-dark soles and Air Jordan logo on the tongue. Though we can’t see what kind of colorway the rest of the sneaker will feature as the picture is draped in blue, the glowing soles and tongue have already peaked our interest.

This would be J Balvin’s second Air Jordan collaboration with the first being a wild colorway and overall pattern for the Air Jordan 1. Though many felt it was a bit much, the sneaker immediately sold out and is currently going for four to five times it’s retail value on the secondary market.

No word on when the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 will release but word is it will be in 2022 and will more than likely be in limited quantities even though it’s looking like it’ll release in a full family run.