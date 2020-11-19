CLOSE
J Balvin Dropping Colorfully Ragged Air Jordan I [Photos]

J Balvin x Jordan Brand

Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin is an international star. So it only makes sense that he’s getting his own Air Jordan I—making him the first Latino artist to collab with Jordan Brand.

J Balvin x Jordan Brand

Officially announced today (Nov. 19), the Air Jordan I x J Balvin is all about “colores” and “vibras” (that “colors” and “vibes” in Spanish, respectively)—and also the names of his two past albums.

“I was thinking about how I could have a disruptive Air Jordan I,” said Balvin in a press statement. “I wanted to be the person who really dared to change the shapes and go all out. No one has touched the Air Jordan I like this before.”

Upon looking at J Balvin’s Air Jordan 1 you’ll immediately notice the rainbow-colored canvas upper that features ragged trimming. There is also Balvin’s smiley-face logo instead of the Jumpman logo on the left foot’s tongue and interchangeable patches for on the fly customization.

Balvin is having a hell of a year on the collab front considering he’s fresh off having his own McDonald’s meal.

The Air Jordan I x J Balvin is set to release globally on December 8 via SNKRS, so prepare for plenty of L’s. However, it is also dropping at the following retailers to improve your chances of copping, in North America.

NORTH AMERICA RETAILERS

A Ma Maniere; Bait Inc; Bodega; Bows and Arrows; Concepts; Corporate; Crème; Extra Butter; Feature LLC; Foot Locker; Hirshleifers; Kith; Lapstone & Hammer; Notre; Oneness; Politics; RSVP LLC; Shoe Gallery; Social Status; Sole Fly; St Alfreds; SVRN; The Dark Side Initiative LLC; Trophy Room; UBIQ; Undefeated INC; Wish; XHIBITION

Good hunting and check out detailed photos below.

J Balvin x Jordan Brand

J Balvin x Jordan Brand

J Balvin x Jordan Brand

