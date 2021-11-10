BRUHNews: Givenchy Store In NYC Liberated Of Their Goods By Hammer Wielding Thieves

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Inflation is up, and the wolves are out. A Givenchy store on the Upper East Side of New York City was broken into and its shelves were stripped bare of its expensive wares.

The suspects—reportedly 10 to 15 of them—reportedly broke in via the front door by using a hammer and liberated the Madison Avenue store (near 65th Street) of its high-end goods around 5 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 10) morning.

According to ABC News 7, a hammer was recovered at the scene and one bag was left on the sidewalk. There haven’t been any arrests so far and there is no info on exactly what the thieves made off with and how much the merchandise cost.

Considering their bags are $2000 a pop, at least, we’re going to guess it’s in the six figures, though.

The suspects reportedly fled in two cars. The cops have dusted for prints and are checking surveillance cameras. With that many thieves and the way those cameras are set up on Madison Ave, we give it until the end of the weekend before these cats are dropping dime on each other.

Watch the local report below.