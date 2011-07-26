Game Says He Wants To Join Cash Money After New Album

While Game is still receiving criticism over his “Uncle Otis” track, he may be getting even more criticism for a recent quote in XXL mag.

Speaking with XXL, Game hinted that after the release of his R.E.D. album that he’d like to make the move to join Birdman and Lil Wayne at Cash Money Records.

“We been playing with the idea of going over to Cash Money or trying to marry that and Black Wall Street. So, we’ll figure it out before the end of the day. I definitely think that’s where I’ll probably end up. Cause they winning, they want to win and I been winning and want to continue to win.”

With only one more album left on his current deal following The R.E.D. Album, Game said he expects to reach a new agreement with Cash Money sooner rather than later.

According to Game, who’s recorded a number of tracks in the past with Weezy, he’s been tight with the YMCBM clan since NBA player Baron Davis’s days with the New Orleans Hornets.