Beyonce Talks Clint Eastwood Film, “4” Album; “It Was Not About Singles”



Beyonce Talks “A Star Is Born”

Beyonce is speaking on her upcoming role in a new Clint Eastwood directed film.

As previously reported, the singer’s furthering her movie career and has been cast in a remake of “A Star Is Born” reportedly alongside actor Leonardo Dicaprio.

Beyonce will play the principal role in the film—a role previously played by Barbara Streisand and Judy Garland.

Speaking on the iconic opportunity, Bey tells Reuters that this is the “biggest opportunity of her life” and she feels secure having Eastwood on hand to direct her.

“I met with Clint and I was so nervous and I know that it is the biggest opportunity of my life. I will work as hard as I can because I can’t wait. And I am so happy that he trusts me and I am in good hands and I am so fortunate.”

“A Star Is Born” is scheduled to begin filming at the end of this year.

In addition to the film Bey also spoke on her latest album 4, which garnered the lowest record sales of her career with 310,000 copies sold in its first week.

According to Beyonce however the project was not about the singles but more about the music.

“This album was a labor of love. It was not about singles. I felt like the emotion and live instruments and just soul (were) missing out of the music industry, especially the popular music that’s out. I wanted to bring it back to the music I grew up listening to. It’s like a mixture of the ’90s and the ’70s and rock-n-roll.”

