Jeezy & Fabolous At Perfections In NYC

Following his TM101 6th anniversary show at New York’s Highline Ballroom last night, Da Snowman took the afterparty to Perfections gentlemen’s club.

Jeezy was joined by NY rapper Fabolous, who was accompanied by his new girlfriend.

Take a look at more pics and a video, courtesy of Alleyesonwho.com, on the next pages.

