Chris Brown & Lil Wayne To Perform At The MTV Video Muisc Awards

Chris Brown and Lil Wayne are returning to the MTV Video Music Awards stage, while Adele will make her first appearance.

The trio are the first announced for the Aug. 28 ceremony in Los Angeles, at the Nokia Theatre.

Speaking on Chris Brown, MTV said:

“He is having a moment with multiple hits this year, and he always delivers on the VMA stage. He will give an energetic, bombastic, jaw-dropping performance.”

Adele, who is nominated for seven VMAs, is also scheduled to perform. Only Katy Perry has more VMA nods with nine; Adele is tied with Kanye West with her seven.

Lil Wayne’s appearance will come a day before the scheduled release of his much-anticipated new album, “Tha Carter IV.” Like Brown, he has also performed before on the VMAs.

“Being a nominee and performer on the VMAs once again is an honor because everyone doesn’t get that opportunity, looking forward to performing on the show, and having ‘Tha Carter IV’ drop the same week!”

Who do you think will have a big year at the VMA’s?