AZ “Check Me Out,” YN Jay “Bo Seller” & More | Daily Visuals 11.18.21

It’s been a second since Hip-Hop OG, AZ dropped his latest project, Do Or Die II, and in it reminded everyone that he’s still one of the illest and most overlooked lyricists to ever pick up the mic.

Coming through with a new visual for the album cut “Check Me Out,” Sosa kicks it next to a thick young lady while the legendary Hip-Hop producer known as Pete Rock styles and shows the cameraman how his magical hands mixes and spins the records.

Back in the studio, YN Jay shows that he’s got enough trees to burn that he can single handedly affect the air quality of his hometown as he gets stoned with his people while turning up in the booth in his latest clip to “Bo Seller.” That’s hella chronic, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Evidence, Yelawolf, and more.

