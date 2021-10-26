AZ ft. Dave East “Blow That Sh*t,” Curren$y “High” & More | Daily Visuals 10.25.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After a lengthy hiatus Hip-Hop OG AZ returned to the rap game with his latest album, Do or Die II and with it brought back clever wordplay, lyricism, and smooth as butter leather flows.

Continuing to push his latest LP, Sosa comes through with some Dave East assisted visuals to “Blow That Sh*t” in which the two men sit down with some exotic young women to blow some trees and sip some bubbly. AZ’s still got it, b.

Speaking of blowing trees, Curren$y knows a thing or two about the practice and in his clip for “High” does exactly that while sitting in one of his many automobiles at his lavish home. He lamping forreal.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ron Killings (WWE wrestler known as R-Truth), Peso Peso, and more.

AZ FT. DAVE EAST – “BLOW THAT SH*T”

CURREN$Y – “HIGH”

RON KILLINGS (R-TRUTH) – “LEGACY”

PESO PESO – “WHO WANT SMOKE REMIX”

PROBLEM FT. SNOOP DOGG – “DIM MY LIGHT”

BIA – “CAN’T TOUCH THIS”

WISDOM – “BIG STEPPA”

I AM NORTHEAST – “SWERVE”