HHW Gaming: 2K Showcases New Innovations Coming To ‘WWE 2K22’ In Latest Gameplay Trailer

2K promised more updates about WWE 2K22 in January. The video game developer decided to give wrestling fans an early present.

In August, 2K boldly stated WWE 2K22 would “hit differently” with a small teaser trailer showcasing the game’s impressive new graphics but not detailing how the game would play. 2K decided it had to rethink the franchise after the disastrous launch of WWE 2K20, opting not to drop WWE 2K21. Thursday (Nov.18), a new trailer for WWE 2K22 has arrived, and it looks like the year off was the right decision.

The new trailer gives fans a peek at the WWE 2K22’s new redesigned gameplay engine, which the studio says is “the most important change” coming to the franchise. We also see how the new controls, stunning graphics, presentation, modes, and more come into play.

Here is the breakdown per 2K:

Redesigned Gameplay Engine: The most important change in WWE 2K22 is in the engine itself. Visual Concepts redesigned the gameplay and animation engine from the ground up to make every dive, kickout, and finisher feel as real as if players were sitting ringside at WrestleMania. As soon as players pick up the controller, they’ll feel the difference;

WWE 2K22 looks and sounds pretty damn good. The game is still on track to release in March 2022, and 2K promises to share more updates in January.

Until then, step into the trailer below.

Photo: 2K / WWE 2K22