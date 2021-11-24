T-Rex Stomps The Yard In “The Prologue” To ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Yes, the Jurassic World franchise is still going strong and to amp up the 2022 release of Jurassic World: Dominion, Universal has just dropped a prologue that’s sure to get JW fans amped up for next summer’s sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Beginning in the age of dinosaurs 65 million years ago, the quick clip demonstrates just how wild the Mesozoic era was as two T-Rex’s squared off to the death before a mosquito sucked some blood out of the lifeless loser. Fast forwarding to present day, a resurrected Tyrannosaurus rex runs amuck through a drive-in movie theater where interestingly enough it doesn’t actually eat anyone so much as stomps out a few cars as it finds itself on the run from some military personnel in a helicopter looking to gun it down.

Could this be the same movie theater that Q-Tip got smoked in at the beginning of Poetic Justice? Probably not as it was mostly white folk, but still that T-Rex had no regard for human life as it left it’s foot print on a few cars before disappearing into the night. Though the clip was hella entertaining it won’t be included in the actual film to Jurassic World: Dominion when it roars into theaters on June 10, 2022.

Check out The Prologue below and let us know if you’ll be checking out Jurassic World: Dominion next summer.