French Montana ft. Lil Tjay “Bag Season,” Moneybagg Yo “Scorpio” & More | Daily Visuals 11.24.21

With the release of his latest project, They Got Amnesia, French Montana is out to show and prove the doubters that he’s got bangers in the chamber and truth be told, the album go kinda hard with the production and bars to boot.

Looking to drive that point home, French links up with fellow Bronx representative, Lil Tjay for the visuals to “Bag Season,” where the two rappers hit up the club to make it rain on the crowd while a jux plays out behind the scenes.

Moneybagg Yo meanwhile pays homage to DMX in his latest clip to “Scorpio” where the rapper recreates X’s classic visuals to “How’s It Going Down.” RIP, DMX.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Father, YN Jay, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. LIL TJAY – “BAG SEASON”

MONEYBAGG YO – “SCORPIO”

FATHER – “BICHON FRISE”

YN JAY – “ITS THE MONEY”

TRAPLAND PAT – “4 & A BABY”

HEIR FT. PLANET ASIA – “HOUSE OF PAIN”

DRAG-ON – “NEW SPITTER”

AKEEM ALI – “I WANNA ROLL”

DJ MUGGS FT. RLX – “BEAMING HI”