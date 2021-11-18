French Montana Reminds Us He Got Bars With L.A. Leakers 6-Piece Freestyle

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

French Montana wants to remind us that he can actually rap and doesn’t need features.

French Montana has been on a mission ever since the rapper became the topic of discussion after a meme asking Twitter users to name five songs without a feature went viral. Ahead of his album hilariously named They Got Amnesia’s release, Frenchie stopped by Power 106 FM’s L.A. Leakers radio show to send all of his doubter’s reminders that he can get bars off with the help of another artist.

The “Unforgettable” crafter delivered a “6-Piece Freestyle Session rapping over Drake’s “No Friends in the Industry,” Beanie Sigel’s “The Truth.” Montana kept his freestyles relevant, referencing the COVID-19 vaccine plus Quavo and Saweetie’s high-profile breakup. “Word to Quavo, every Saweetie had to tap in,” the Bronx native rapped.

Montana dipped into his NYC bag, and spit bars over Mobb Deep’s “Back at You,” LL Cool J’s “I Shot Ya,” and the Notorious B.I.G.’s “You’re Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You)” and “Long Kiss Goodnight.” Montana, as expected, was proud of his lyrical showing during the freestyle session, writing on Instagram, “They got Amnesia like I ain’t make it outta Africa first, and then the South Bronx, the Mecca of hip hop.”

Hopefully, French Montana keeps this same energy throughout his They Got Amnesia album because you know Twitter will have plenty to say when it arrives on Nov.19 on all streaming platforms.

You can watch the entire 6-Piece Freestyle Session below.

Photo: Jason Mendez / Getty