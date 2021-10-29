Ice Cube Leaves ‘Oh Hell No’ Comedy After Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine, Out $9M

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

You can’t say Ice Cube isn’t a man who stands on his principles, no matter how debatable or questionable they may be. The rapper turned actor and mogul has reportedly left a Sony comedy called Oh Hell No over his refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ice Cube will be missing out on a $9 million dollar payday thanks to his decision to curve getting vaccinated. Cube, born O’Shea Jackson, would have been starring opposite Jack Black.

Reportedly, Black and Cube partnered on the project back in June with filming to down over the winter in Hawaii. However, producers asking that the cast be vaccinated has nixed those plans. Black is still attached to the film but neither he, nor Cube’s people or Sony have commented on the departure.

But, you can best believe all the conservative hacks will be rushing to praise Cube, the same guy gifted us with NWA’s classic “F*ck Tha Police.” You can set your watch to it.

Considering how Black Twitter was going in on Cube after what many considered a willingness to connect with the racist President, the N.W.A rapper is getting fried out here over the fumbling of what many consider an easy $9 million bag. Peep some of the most potent in the gallery.

Listening to Lethal Injection will certainly hit different moving forward.