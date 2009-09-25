Royce Da 5’9 Clears Up Slaughterhouse Rumor

When the video for Drake and friend’s “Forever” was released earlier this month, Hip-Hop heads that paid attention could easily make out four shadowy figures behind Em during his verse. Those four figures were none other than the Hip-Hop super group, Slaughterhouse.Their guest appearance in the video had the internet a buzz and sparked rumors that the team was set to make moves to Em’s Shady Records label.

Now as the buzz dies down, Royce Da 5’9 is clearing the air about the surprise cameo. Royce explained to Vibe that they were just doing Em’s manager, Paul Rosenburg, a favor.

“There’s gonna be rumors when somebody see something like that but it just is what it is. We just all family. As everybody knows, Em is a good friend of mine. We’ve been good friends for years. I just had my Slaugterhouse brothers in town and Paul asked me to come down and be in the video and they just happened to be in town with me so I just brought’em with me.”

Now that the rumors are over and the dust has settled, Slaughterhouse can continue on their national tour. The tour makes a stop in Atlanta tomorrow at The Loft at 8 p.m. Opening up for them will be Killer….I mean, Mike Bigga.

The upcoming dates for October are as follows:

October 2: Des Moines, IA Seven Flags

October 8 Salt Lake City, UT Salt Air

October 10 Boise, ID Big Easy

October 11 Missoula, MT Wilma Theater

October 12 Missoula, MT Wilma Theater

October 13 Spokane, WA Big Easy

October 15 Seattle, WA The Showbox

October 16 Portland, OR Roseland

October 17 Yakima Valley, WA Sun Dome

October 18 Eugene, OR McDonald

October 20 Chico, CA Senator Theatre

October 21 Reno, NV New Oasis

October 22 Santa Cruz, CA Catalyst

October 23 Los Angeles, CA HOB

October 24 San Diego, CA HOB

October 25 Tucson, AZ Rialto

October 26 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

October 28 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theatre

October 29 Fort Collins, CO Aggie

October 30 Denver, CO Fillmore

October 31 Wichita, KS Cotillion Ballroom