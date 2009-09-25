Royce Da 5’9 Clears Up Slaughterhouse Rumor

When the video for Drake and friend’s “Forever” was released earlier this month, Hip-Hop heads that paid attention could easily make out four shadowy figures behind Em during his verse. Those four figures were none other than the Hip-Hop super group, Slaughterhouse.Their guest appearance in the video had the internet a buzz and sparked rumors that the team was set to make moves to Em’s Shady Records label.
Now as the buzz dies down, Royce Da 5’9 is clearing the air about the surprise cameo. Royce explained to Vibe that they were just doing Em’s manager, Paul Rosenburg, a favor.
“There’s gonna be rumors when somebody see something like that but it just is what it is. We just all family. As everybody knows, Em is a good friend of mine. We’ve been good friends for years. I just had my Slaugterhouse brothers in town and Paul asked me to come down and be in the video and they just happened to be in town with me so I just brought’em with me.”
Now that the rumors are over and the dust has settled, Slaughterhouse can continue on their national tour. The tour makes a stop in Atlanta tomorrow at The Loft at 8 p.m. Opening up for them will be Killer….I mean, Mike Bigga.
The upcoming dates for October are as follows:
October 2: Des Moines, IA Seven Flags
October 8 Salt Lake City, UT Salt Air
October 10 Boise, ID Big Easy
October 11 Missoula, MT Wilma Theater
October 12 Missoula, MT Wilma Theater
October 13 Spokane, WA Big Easy
October 15 Seattle, WA The Showbox
October 16 Portland, OR Roseland
October 17 Yakima Valley, WA Sun Dome
October 18 Eugene, OR McDonald
October 20 Chico, CA Senator Theatre
October 21 Reno, NV New Oasis
October 22 Santa Cruz, CA Catalyst
October 23 Los Angeles, CA HOB
October 24 San Diego, CA HOB
October 25 Tucson, AZ Rialto
October 26 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
October 28 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theatre
October 29 Fort Collins, CO Aggie
October 30 Denver, CO Fillmore
October 31 Wichita, KS Cotillion Ballroom