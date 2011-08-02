Cee-Lo Green To Play Raekwon’s Father In Upcoming Film

The Lady Killer plans on taking his talent to the big screen, as he plays Chef’s pops in the upcoming flick.

Cee Lo Green has been tapped to play Raekwon’s father in his upcoming biopic, titled C.R.E.A.M.

According to XXLMag.com, the Lady Killer signed on after a simple phone call.

“Cee Lo Green [is] playing my pops in the film,” said Rae. “Cee Lo is gon’ play Raekwon’s ol’ dad! […] [He’s] a good friend of mine. When I called him and told him about it he was just overwhelmed. He’s just one out of the greats that’s gonna be on the project.”

The Gnarls Barkley member joins a cast that already includes The Cool Kids’ Chuck Inglish, who will play a younger version of the Staten Island, New York native. As for distribution, Rae is looking for a nationwide in movie theaters through a possible deal with Lions Gate.