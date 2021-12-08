Kanye West & Drake’s Larry Hoover Benefit Concert Will Stream On Amazon Platforms

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The long-awaited benefit concert that Kanye West is organizing which features Drake will now be available to fans worldwide, thanks to a deal with Amazon.

In a press release issued on Tuesday (December 7th), Amazon Music and Prime Video announced that their platforms will be exclusively streaming the concert in honor of Larry Hoover, which is organized and headlined by Kanye. The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, which will feature Drake as a special guest on December 9th is set to take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Prime Video will host the live stream of the event for all of its 240 million customers, and it will also be streamed on Amazon Music’s app and its Twitch channel. The concert will also be streamed at select IMAX theaters across the country as a one-night-only event, with tickets available at their website. For those who miss out on the live stream, it will be available to be viewed on-demand through Prime Video the following day.

“We’re extremely proud to collaborate with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert, in support of a cause they are both so passionate about,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios in a statement. “Kanye and Drake are global superstars, and this will be a can’t-miss, epic entertainment event for Prime Video customers and hip-hop fans around the world.” The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert is being held to raise further awareness for the fight for prison and judicial sentencing reform inspired by Hoover’s ongoing case, as well as providing awareness and support for local advocacy groups in the community. The organizations that will also receive benefits from the proceeds of the concert are the Uptown People’s Law Center, Hustle 2.0, and Ex-Cons For Community Change.

The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert will air at 8 P.M. EST.