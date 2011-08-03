Diggy Simmons Talks His Sisters’ Boyfriends, His Rap Career And Touring With The Breakfast Club [Video]

Diggy Simmons Interview with The Breakfast Club (VIDEO)

Angela Yee and DJ Envy got personal with Diggy Simmons and asked him about his relationship status, his secret leap into the rap game and his sisters’ love interests.

Diggy says he got minimal assistance from his father and family when it came to putting out music.

“I don’t do it because I can and because my family is who they are, I really love what I do and I really work hard at my craft.”

He also said that he wasn’t worried about stepping on his older brother’s toes when he began rapping because he started a long time ago.

Diggy gets questioned about his street credibility and responds that he would question his own music if he was a listener judging the kid that was on Run’s House.