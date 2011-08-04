CLOSE
Gucci Mane Talks ‘Ferrari Boyz’ Album, ‘Free Bricks’ Mixtape With DJ Scream [Video]

Gucci Mane Interview With DJ Scream

In one of his first interviews since being released from jail last month, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane talks about his new projects with newly signed Maybach Music Group’s DJ Scream.

Gucci has been hard at work since coming home. His new Free Bricks mixtape with ATL rapper Future was released last week, and his new album with Waka Flocka is due out on August 9th.

Check out with Gucci Mane had to say about both projects here.

