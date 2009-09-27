Is Jay-Z Starting His Own Book Club With Oprah?

By now if you haven’t heard the Jay-Z was on Oprah you must have been living under a rock. In case you did miss it, welcome back to the world and here is the interview part 1 and part 2 for you. See we’ve thought of everything. I guess the question now is what’s next? Will Jay-Z have his own book club?

The answer seems to be no for now but Jigga did have a questions and answer section about one of Oprah’s favorite things, books.

In addition to Jay-Z’s O magazine interview, on oprah.com Jay-Z reveals the two books he “absolutely” lives his life by and other assorted tales of enlightenment. How does Hov’s list stack up with your own?

1. The Seat of the Soul By Gary Zukav

There are two books that I absolutely live my life by. This is one of them. Growing up, I was always curious about religion. This book made the most sense to me; it’s about the way you live your life. I believe in karma and doing the right thing even if it may not advance you as far as you want. If every single person felt the same way about karma and intention, then the world gets fixed tomorrow. But temptation gets in the way. Zukav is right: It may take lifetimes to learn.

2. The Celestine Prophecy By James Redfield

This is the other book I live by. It’s fiction—a guy travels to find a secret book that has a series of principles. The story is a metaphor for life: I could go left or right, I could be stuck, or I could keep advancing. Some people are happy where they are. I tried to hire a guy once, and I said, “Don’t you have ambition to be bigger?” And he said, “No, I’m good.” I had to respect that, but for me that was the wrong relationship.

3. The Odyssey By Homer

This epic poem was kind of difficult for me to get through, but it has a beautiful rhythm. I got lost in reading about Odysseus’ struggle to get home and his longing for someone so strong, as his wife was, waiting for him. That’s like a dream—that kind of strength, love, loyalty.

4. Outliers By Malcolm Gladwell

This book is about the principles of timing and repetition—about preparing yourself for luck, really. He talks about a hockey team, and how the players born in January had a year up on the guys born in December. They were fortunate that their birthday was early, but they also practiced—they put the work in. The book resonated with me because I was born at a time when there was an influx of incredible music into the culture, and I was lucky that my mom and pop were huge record collectors. In my house, I had music by Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Prince, and the Commodores, and I’m listening to it every single day.

5. Purple Cow By Seth Godin

This is straight marketing advice: Your product has to be a purple cow—it has to be distinct to have any success. You have to be clear on your product: What are you? What are you putting out there? For years I never did an ad for [my company] Rocawear, because I cared more about the quality than the face in front. I hadn’t read this book back then, but when someone puts words to feelings you have, it’s like, “Wow, that’s exactly what it is.”

6. Ni**er By package Gregory

I don’t know who turned me on to this autobiography, but his sense of humor and the hardships he went through stayed with me—especially the scene where he started running home from school. It led to his joining the track team, which led to a scholarship to college. Running opened up a whole world for him.