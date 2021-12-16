HHW Gaming: Funs Over For ‘Call of Duty’ Cheaters After Launch of ‘Warzone’ Ricochet Anti-Cheat

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s game over for cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Call of Duty’s Ricochet anti-cheat software’s arrival was teased for months by the game studio giving active Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters fair warning that their time was coming to an end. That long-awaited day has finally arrived, and now that it has gone live, cheaters are getting the boot in mass numbers.

Ricochet anti-cheat is described as kernel-level software and is currently being used across all versions of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard to help curb the rampant cheating in the games. Call of Duty has been using other means to try and combat cheating, but it was not enough. With the arrival of Ricochet, it seems to be making a significant impact already scrubbing accounts that have been caught using illicit software.

While this news is great because we live for seeing cheaters getting the boot, it also showcases like pests, they are very resilient. Videos have surfaced of some cheaters finding ways to bypass Ricochet with cheaters on cheating forums bragging about working around the anti-cheat software. So, it’s going to take a lot of work to stop cheating, but at the same time a stark reminder that it’s not going anywhere.

In a blog post, Activision states Ricochet’s launch is the first step, and the software team will continue to monitor the situation.

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat’s new anti-cheat security initiative will benefit players across Vanguard and Warzone. The RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team’s commitment is the relentless pursuit of fair play, which is fought against the sophisticated issue of cheating. We are dedicated and determined to evolve the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat System over time, fighting for the community against those that aim to spoil their gaming experience.

Well, it’s a start, and that’s all gamers can ask for.

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty: Warzone