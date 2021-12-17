Travis Scott Works With Music, Tech & Political Leaders To Improve Concert Safety Amid Astroworld Tragedy

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott is continuing his hope-for-redemption tour following his deadly Astroworld concert that ended in 10 people losing their lives and countless others being injured. Losing his spot at Coachella and possibly losing his deal with Nike, among other losses, is making things look bleak for the future of Scott’s career, so it makes sense that he would be on a damage control mission, which arguably began with his controversial sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God.

But Scott’s latest venture might just make things safer for concertgoers in the future as he’s reportedly spent the last few weeks working with leaders in the music and tech industries as well as politicians and tour experts to improve concert safety across the nation.

Scott has specifically been meeting with The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM), an organization that TMZ describes as a “group that represents the interests of more than 1,400 cities across the country.”

Here’s what TMZ said its inside sources said about Scott’s newest apparent bid for forgiveness:

“We’re told the goal is to form a committee made up of members of government, public safety, emergency response, health care event management, music and technology — and create a safety report for future shows to follow and ensure safety and security.