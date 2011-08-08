Big Boi Arrested On Drug Charges

Big Boi Arrested For Possession Of Ecstasy, MDMA Powder and Viagra

One half of the legendary Outkast found himself in jail this morning after police arrested him and charged him with drug possession.

According to TMZ, Big Boi was arrested early Sunday and charged with charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The controlled substances were listed as ecstasy pills, MDMA powder and Viagra—which he did not have a prescription for.

All charges are reportedly felonies.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ he was busted by customs and border patrol dogs as he was exiting a cruise ship.

The rapper was booked into jail around 1:35 PM ET and was held on$16,000 bond but has since been released.

In typical Big Boi fashion, the rapper has already chosen to make light of the situation and tweeted,