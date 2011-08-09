Game Releases ‘The R.E.D. Album’ Tracklist

The Game The R.E.D. Album Tracklist

It looks like The Game’s long-awaited fourth album is finally ready.

Game released the tracklisting for his upcoming album, and from the look of things, The R.E.D. Album should be worth the wait.

The album features some of the biggest stars in rap, including Lil Wayne, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Young Jeezy, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler The Creator, Rick Ross, Big Boi and E-40.

And Game must have been feeling the anticipation growing when he tweeted the following message last night:

Obviously, this is a subliminal shot at Jay-Z and Kanye’s Watch The Throne.

Check out Game’s tracklist and let us know if you believe Game is capable of releasing a “classic?”

The R.E.D. Album drops on August 23rd.

1. Dr. Dre Intro

2. The City (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

3. Drug Test (Feat. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg & Sly)

4. Martians Vs Goblins (Feat. Tyler, The Creator & Lil Wayne)

5. Red Nation (Feat. Lil Wayne)

6. Dr. Dre 1

7. Good Girls Go Bad (Feat. Drake)

8. Ricky

9. The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

10. Heavy Artillery (Feat. Rick Ross & Beanie Sigel)

11. Paramedics (Feat. Young Jeezy)

12. Speakers On Blast (Feat. E-40 & Big Boi)

13. Hello (Feat. Lloyd)

14. All The Way Gone (Feat. Mario & Wale)

15. Pot Of Gold (Feat. Chris Brown)

16. Dr. Dre 2

17. All I Know (Feat. Lu Breeze)

18. Born In The Trap

19. Mama Knows (Feat. Nelly Furtado)

20. California Dream

21. Dr. Dre Outro