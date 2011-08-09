Blowing Money Fast: Celebs Who Spend Waaaay Too Much Money at The Strip Club

Making it rain has become a sport for rappers and athletes who enjoy shining when they’re in the strip club. Tossing dollars in the air for strippers and even faculty that work at the gentlemen clubs is one of those acts that is supposed to separate the ballers from the frauds and expose one’s tax bracket in case anyone was interested.

Here are a few celebs who have spent a working man’s salary in the club.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »