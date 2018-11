Nicki Minaj picked her latest victim last night on her Femme Fatale tour with Britney Spears.

The rapper whose been known to pull men onstage for lap dances, brought out Drake at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre and danced on him during a performance of “Super Bass.”

In addition to dancing on his lap, Nicki also joined Drizzy to perform their hit “Moment For Life.”

Check out Nicki and Drake in Toronto below.