Jig Alert: King James “Best Signature Shoe, The Nike LeBron 9 ‘Watch The Throne’ Reportedly Dropping This Week

One of Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar LeBron James‘ most sought-after kicks will finally be available to the public.

Per Highsnobiety, the Nike LeBron 9 “Watch The Throne” retro will be available to the general public for the first time ever on January 6. If you’re eager to get your hands on the sneakers right now, you can enter a draw via END before embarking on a mission to secure a pair via select retailers like AFEW, BSTN. There is no word if the kicks will land on SNKRS, but we won’t be surprised if Nike hits us with a shock drop.

Regarded as one of LeBron’s most popular kicks, the LeBron 9 “Watch The Throne” retro takes its cues from the 2011 classic JAY-Z and Kanye West album of the same name. The kicks feature a black base colorway plus carbon fiber detailing on the sneaker’s side panels. The lateral and medial swoosh feature gold detailing and a lace dubre, a direct nod to the album’s artwork designed by Riccardo Tisci, who has also worked on sneaker collaborations with the sportswear company. The laces and sock liners feature a colorful design to help the sneakers stand out even more.

The sneakers are considered a grail to many and unless you’re PJ Tucker or LeBron James himself, you couldn’t get your hands on a pair unless you had five figures to blow on a resale sight.

Now, the LeBron 9 “WTT” will join the LeBron 16 that also got “Watch The Throne” treatment and was made available to the general public.

According to Highsnobiety, the sneakers will retail at $200, we wish you good luck, but also continue to watch the jig because it’s pretty strong with these kicks.

Photo: Nike / Nike LeBron 9 “Watch The Throne”