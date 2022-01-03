Kanye West Seen On A Date With Actress Julia Fox, Allegedly

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As Kim Kardashian publicly moves on with new beau, Pete Davidson, Kanye West continues to try out new girlfriends, allegedly. Over the weekend, buzz grew that he and actress Julia Fox were giving it a go when the two were spotted getting familiar at a restaurant in Miami.

According to TMZ, Yeezy and Fox were spotted at the Carbone restaurant in Miami this past Saturday night and though social media wasn’t impressed with Ye’s latest female associate, it seems like things aren’t as serious as many believed they might be. PageSix is now reporting that Julia Fox has doubts that she and Ye will be linking up a second time as she told a paparazzo “I don’t know” when asked if she and Kanye would be going on another date together. Given Kanye’s bipolar behavior, it would make sense that he’d take out a famous actress on a date and then just never talk to her again. Just sayin.’

Before having dinner with Fox in Miami, Kanye was spotted partying it up with IG Model, Yazmin Lopez, though their peoples say it wasn’t a date and they just happened to be at the same party at the same time. That’s plausible.

Though Kanye seems to be going out on dates with various women, he’s still be basically begging Kim Kardashian to reconsider their separation going so far as to sing for her affection during his “Verzuz” concert with Drake a few weeks back. Since then he went so far as to buy the house across the street from her residence out in LA because that’s what rich men apparently do to remain close to their ex-wives.

At this point any woman who dates Kanye should be ready to lose him ASAP should Kim decide to work things out. But until then it seems like Ye is going to continue to try out new potential girlfriends and it should be interesting to see who picks up his call when he decides to dial up their number.