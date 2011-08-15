Jay-Z Says Beyonce Is Second Coming Of Michael Jackson [Audio]

Jay-Z Compares Beyonce To Michael Jackson

So maybe we all had a fleeting thought that likened Matthew Knowles to Joe Jackson but with a bigger heart; Jay-Z however, took it a step further and called his wifey the second coming of Michael Jackson in a radio interview with Lorenzo Thomas of 99 Jamz Miami .

Well to clear that up, the context Hov was mentioning Beyonce in was in regards to her work ethic and her stage show.

“What I’ve learned from her is similar to what I learned from [Michael Jackson] – and I know that’s blasphemy to compare the two because Mike was such an innovator – but I think she’s like the second coming,” Jay explained.

Jay didn’t just talk about Bey, he mentioned the true meaning of the Watch The Throne title, the setting for each song on the album, and his mission to break the Ace Of Spades purchase record when he parties in Miami.



Check out the deep interview below.