21 Savage “No Debate/Big Smoke,” Curren$y “Hedge Fund” & More | Daily Visuals 1.4.22

Seems like just yesterday 21 Savage was about to get deported to the UK during the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, but luckily he was able to avoid getting booted out the US and is still putting in that work in the studio for his fans.

In his latest visuals to “No Debate/Big Smoke,” 21 uses a collage of home videos of himself kicking it with his peoples shooting dice and flexing big paper to let viewers know he’s still bout that life regardless the success he’s experiencing.

Curren$y meanwhile is back on his grind early in 2022 and in his latest clip to “Hedge Fund” politics at a car wash before posing with fans for the gram.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Gucci Mane, DeeBaby, and more.

21 SAVAGE – “NO DEBATE/BIG SMOKE”

CURREN$Y – “HEDGE FUND”

GUCCI MANE – “FAKE FRIENDS”

DEEBABY – “HAVIN’ YO WAY”

C.M.L. – “AIN’T THAT FAR”

DON TRIP – “PRAY GOD’S NOT WATCHING”

917 RACKZ – “WANT ME DEAD”

HOTBOII – “REMINISCE”