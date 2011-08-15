Beyonce Performs Sold Out New York Concert [Photos + Video]

Beyonce Performs First Of Four Sold Out Shows At Roseline Ballroom In NYC

Last night, Beyonce Knowles Carter performed the first of four sold out concerts going down at the Roseline ballroom this week in New York City.

Bey performed her entire 4 album, along with fan favorites like “Irresponsible” and “Single Ladies” for the standing room only crowd.

If you weren’t lucky enough to score tickets to Beyonce’s NYC shows, at least you can hit the next pages and view photos and a video of her performing “Best Thing I Never Had” during last night’s show.

