The Louis Vuitton x Air Jordan 1 Is Amongst Us

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 collaboration was really one for the books as sneakerheads and collectors went bananas for the highly sought after collaboration, but can the Louis Vuitton x Air Jordan 1 collabo achieve the same level of hype and success? We’re about to find out.

Recently pics leaked of the upcoming collaboration (thanks Virgil. Rest In Power), and the joints will definitely stand out like a MF. Looking like they’re coming with a higher than usual ankle collar, the sneakers feature the classic Louis Vuitton monogram adorning the base and toe box of the kicks while the soles are reworked and feature the Louis Vuitton emblems on the heel. Coming in two different colorways the Air Jordan x Louis V collaboration will surely be one of the year’s biggest releases and probably much harder to come by than the Dior collabo was.

Interestingly enough it doesn’t seem like there’s any Air Jordan logos on the sneakers, so to the average man these could just be some Louis V Dunks or something.

No word yet on release date or retail pricing but best believe we won’t be ready for either of them and definitely won’t be okay with it when we do find out.

Check out pics of both colorways of the LV/AJ1 below and let us know if Dior had the better remix of the silhouette or if Louis V has the superior design.