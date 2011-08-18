Birdman Sued For $75,000 After Missed Show

Birdman Sued

Birdman is facing legal action today after a Las Vegas businesswoman claims he missed a scheduled show and scammed her out of thousands.

Billionaire Mafia, a clothing maker, and its founder Lana Fuchs have filed a lawsuit against attorney Philip Brutus and others including Bryan “Birdman” Williams, in Clark County Court.

According to Fachs, Brutus claimed to represent the rapper and charged her $50,000 to schedule him for an appearance.

She says however that she later discovered Birdman’s booking fee was only $35,000 and the rapper never showed up as promised.

The business owner also claims that after talking to Birdman herself, she discovered that his signature had been forged and he never agreed to appear as stated on signed contracts.

A portion of the lawsuit places blame on another man, Evan St. Clair, who Fuchs claims ficticiously signed the paperwork under Birdman’s name.

“Evan St. Clair requested $50,000 for the participation fee of Birdman. As it turned out, Birdman’s own demand for an appearance fee constituted only $35,000, as per plaintiff’s conversations with Birdman. Birdman had stated that he never signed the agreements in question, but it appears that the signature on the agreements appear to be not Birdman’s, but forged signatures made by Evan St. Clair.”

Another man, Andre Cleveland, is also named in the lawsuit.

Fuchs and her company demand $75,000 for fraud and breach of contract.