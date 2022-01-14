Cardi B Testifies That She Felt “Suicidal” Due To Youtuber’s False Claims

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B might come off as a positive person and full of life, but recently she told a federal jury that she felt suicidal after a YouTuber began to spread rumors that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper had herpes amongst other false allegations.

According To Billboard, B took the witness stand in front of a federal jury in Georgia and explained that YouTube gossiper Tasha K (Latasha Kebe) allegations against her drove her to the point where she actually considered taking her own life. In an emotional testimony, Cardi B told the jury that Latasha Kebe’s segments about her made her feel all the dark emotions saying “I felt extremely suicidal,” Cardi B said, adding that she felt “helpless” as Kebe – a celebrity news blogger who goes by the name Tasha K – continued to broadcast alleged lies about the star to Kebe’s nearly 1 million YouTube followers. The rapper said she had also developed fatigue, anxiety, weight loss and migraines.”

“Only an evil person could do that s–t,” Cardi B said, before apologizing for her language.”

Cardi B filed the lawsuit against Tasha K back in 2019 saying she was legally defaming her with claims of STD’s and stating that Cardi even “f–ked herself with beer bottles on f—king stripper stages.” While some strippers are known to partake in that particular practice, Cardi says she wasn’t one of them and decided to go to court over everything she’s been accused of.

Kebe for her part actually admitted to knowingly publishing lies about Cardi saying she did so so she could “generate money for her business.” Well, at least she was honest about it. Unfortunately she basically handed Cardi B the “W” with that admission and could have her facing the repercussions of her actions hella soon.

“During her testimony, the artist flatly denied she has herpes; she also recounted the specific harm caused by those claims. At one point, she described a particularly painful incident in which she posted a photo to social media of herself kissing daughter Kulture on the lips. She said that users then commented with questions about whether it was appropriate for her to do so, given the herpes rumor.”

The trial is set to continue into Thursday afternoon before adjourning until Tuesday (Jan. 18). Whether or not Cardi will take the stand again remains to be seen but best believe if you start spreading rumors about Cardi she ain’t going to put hands on you, she gonna put the law on your ass. That’s way worse.