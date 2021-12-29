Reebok & Cardi B Drop New ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’ Collection

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B may not be dropping new music anytime soon, but she sure as hell is dropping new paraphernalia (no, not drugs).

Today (Dec. 29), the latest Reebok/Cardi B collection will be dropping for her hardcore Stans dubbed the Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime and the collection will consist of sneakers, tight-fitted crops and tights and even oversized cargo pants for the block huggers. The kicks will come in four new metallic color ways including black, blue, green, and brown with a black suede and orange midsole silhouette rounding out the collection. The apparel will be available in both children and adult sizes going from 2XS all the way up to 4XL for the heavy set fans who want to support their “Bodak Yellow” hero.

Cardi for one is excited about the new collection as it reflects how she feels about living in the place that made her who she is, New York City.

“Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” Cardi said. “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!”

The Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime collections is available now on Reebok.com. Will you be picking up any of the pieces available? Let us know in the comment section below.